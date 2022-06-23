An audio recording in which John Lennon confessed that he didn't think The Beatles were very good musicians will be sold at auction.

The interview was carried out by then 18-year-old Hull Art College student, John Hill, in 1964, but then lay undiscovered in a drawer for 50 years.

Mr Hill, who was then retired after a career as a Leeds schoolteacher and Leeds University lecturer, found it when he was having a clear-out.

He sold it to the current owner, a collector of Hull antiquities and memorabilia, whose collection has been entered in tomorrow's auction in Scarborough.

John Hill borrowed the Fi Cord recorder from a friend for the interview. Credit: David Duggleby Auctioneers

Beatlemania had been growing for a year at the time, and the band were a week into a month-long UK tour when they appeared at the ABS Cinema in Hull.

Mr Hill, tasked to do a report for the art college magazine, managed to bluff his way into a room where members of the band were speaking to the press.

In the interview, he asked if the Beatles regarded themselves primarily as musicians or entertainers, to which Lennon replied: "I’ve never thought about it really but I suppose.

"We don’t count ourselves as good musicians, so I suppose we’re entertainers.

"We don’t entertain much 'cos we just stand there, so I suppose we must be musicians. We’re in the Union anyway."

The Beatles in 1963 Credit: PA

The eight-and-a-half minute conversation with Lennon has never been broadcast.

Recalling how the interview went, Mr Hill said: "I couldn’t do shorthand so I had borrowed a Fi Cord, an early portable reel to reel tape recorder, from a friend and took that along.

"I was the youngest person in the room and the only one with a microphone.

"That got John Lennon’s attention. He was really interested in the machine . . . and we ended up in a corner doing an interview with passing newsmen throwing in the odd question.”

"Lennon was as friendly as could be – not flippant or jokey or clever dick – treating his young interviewer’s questions with respect, which of course makes his answers interesting."

The recording of the conversation, the recording machine, and photographs taken whilst they were talking and student magazine articles are all going to be sold at in a History Memories Auction at Yorkshire auctioneers David Duggleby.