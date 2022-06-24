A man and a woman have been arrested after another woman suffered serious stabbing injuries in an incident in Harrogate.

Police were called after the woman was attacked at Byland Road at around 5pm on Thursday, 23 June.

A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Senior investigator Det Chief Insp Jonathan Sygrove said: "We hope this goes some way to reassure the residents of Bylands Road and the surrounding areas."

He said it was an "isolated incident" and there is no risk to the wider public.

Anyone with information about the incident should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.