The family of a man from Doncaster who died after eating duck eggs bought at a horse show say they want to know if more could have been done to save him.

Niptoon Tavakoli, 65, died in hospital two months after falling ill after contracting salmonella linked to eggs he had bought from Messingham Show in North Lincolnshire.

Three years on, an inquest is due to open into his death.

His widow, Cheryl, 63, said: Cheryl said: "Niptoon was always smiling and happy so seeing him so poorly and being unable to help him as his condition continued to deteriorate was terrible.

"While it may be more than two years since Niptoon’s death, the hurt and pain our family continue to feel is as strong now as it was then."

Mr Tavakoli's widow, Cheryl, is calling for answers. Credit: Family handout

Mr Tavakoli, of Lindholme, Doncaster, a former catering and retail worker, bought six ducks eggs at Messingham Show in Lincolnshire in June 2019 and cooked and ate four of them.

Five days later an ambulance was called after he became ill, but he was not initially taken to hospital. However, paramedics were called again later and he was admitted.

Doctors found evidence of salmonella and Mr Tavakoli was admitted to intensive care. But his condition deteriorated and he died on 12 August, 2019.

Public Health England launched an investigation and confirmed a second case of salmonella in the West Midlands with the same strain.

'The answers the family deserve'

Mrs Tavakoli said: "We would do anything to have Niptoon back in our lives but we know that’s not possible. All we can hope for now is that we can at least get to the bottom as to why he died and if more could have been done to help him."

Catherine Slattery, a lawyer representing the family, said: "Nearly three years on, Niptoon’s death continues to have a great impact on Cheryl and the rest of the family.

"Understandably they remain devastated by their loss and have a number of questions about the events that unfolded in the lead up to Niptoon’s death.

"The effects of salmonella should never be downplayed. It’s an incredibly dangerous illness which can cause serious health problems or in the worst cases, death.

"While it’s only right that a thorough investigation has to take place to establish all of the facts around Niptoon’s death, Cheryl now hopes that the inquest will help end her wait and establish the answers the family deserve."

An inquest is due to start at Doncaster Coroner’s Court on Monday, 27 June.

