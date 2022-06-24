Police have urged people to avoid part of a village in Lincolnshire after an elderly man and woman died in a house fire.

The 92-year-old man and 83-year-old woman were found dead at the property on Main Road, Utterby, Louth, following calls to emergency services at around 11.17pm on Thursday, 23 June.

Lincolnshire Police and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue are carrying out a joint investigation. A road closure is in place on the Main Road at the Ludborough crossroads.

A spokesperson said: "Fire and police remain at the scene, and the road closure is likely to remain in place throughout the day. Please avoid the area."