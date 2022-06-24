Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is on the verge of a £45million move to Manchester City, according to reports.

The Premier League champions are said to have had a bid of £42million, with a possible extra £3million in add-ons, accepted by the Elland Road club.

A separate agreement has also been reached for City Academy midfielder Darko Gyabi to move in the opposite direction.

The deals are now subject to personal terms being agreed.

Phillips would become City's third major addition of the summer after the arrivals of forwards Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

City have turned to Phillips to bolster their midfield after the departure of the long-serving Fernandinho at the end of last season.

Phillips came through the youth ranks at Leeds and played a key part in their promotion back to the top flight two years ago.

He went on to establish himself in the Premier League and as an England international.

The deal for Gyabi, an 18-year-old England Under-18 international who joined City from Millwall four years ago, has been negotiated independently.