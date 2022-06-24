A man has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of two children following an incident in a North Yorkshire village.

The 40-year-old was admitted to hospital on Monday, 20 June, along with an 11-year-old boy after an incident involving what police described as a "bladed article" in Beckwithshaw, near Harrogate. They both had serious knife injuries.

The boy later had emergency surgery and was described as being in a stable condition.

On Friday, 24 June, North Yorkshire Police said the man had been discharged from hospital and was now in custody.

He is being questioned on suspicion of the attempted murder of an 11-year-old and a 10-year-old.

Police have not said whether the 10-year-old was injured in the incident, but said a 13-year-old sustained minor injuries.

Investigations at the house on Church Row, Beckwithshaw. Credit: ITV News

The man has also been arrested on suspicion of assaulting on an emergency worker.

Senior investigating officer, Det Insp Steve Menzies said: "The incident took place around 8.10am both inside and outside a property in Beckwithshaw, which is situated on the main road, the B6161 Otley Road, and is very close to the local primary school.

"I reiterate that this incident is not connected to the school. However I am appealing to anyone who may have been dropping off children at the school, or commuters passing by, to check their vehicle dashcam and report any footage that may have captured any part of the incident prior to the attendance of the emergency services."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information, is asked to contact police via 101.