A man who escaped arrest and went on the run after threatening to attack his girlfriend with an axe has been jailed.

Corey Taylor, 24, left a trail of destruction after an argument with his girlfriend in Hull in March of this year.

His behaviour was described as "terrifying, bullying, violent and completely and utterly out of all proportion", Hull Crown Court heard.

Taylor's girlfriend was at her home when he arrived at the house, in Limedane, Orchard Park, and an argument broke out over his drug taking.

He went upstairs with a 30cm-long blue axe that had been kept in the kitchen and told his girlfriend: "Before I leave, I'm going to smash the house up."

He also said: "How about I cave your head in with this axe and then the police can arrest me?"

Taylor went on the run for 10 hours after his arrest. Credit: MEN Media

Police were called but Taylor smashed his way through a living room window and left with the axe, heading onto a neighbour's shed and greenhouse.

He then picked up a brick and threw it at his girlfriend's home, destroying it.

Taylor was arrested but managed to wriggle free from his handcuffs and ran off. He avoided arrest for 10 hours before being captured, the court heard.

Taylor admitted escaping from lawful custody, affray, possessing an axe, breaching a restraining order and two offences of criminal damage.

He had 18 previous convictions, the court heard.Judge Sophie McKone told Taylor: "Your behaviour was terrifying, bullying, violent and completely and utterly out of all proportion to the argument you were having. You ran off from the police."

Taylor was jailed for two years and two months.