Police in Barnsley are appealing for information after a memorial to soldiers killed in the Battle of the Somme was vandalised.

The art installation – made up of glass screens containing the faces of servicemen killed on the first day of the battle in 1916, who became known as the Barnsley Pals – was attacked some time overnight on Friday, 17 June.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information over the incident in the town's Peace Gardens to come forward.

The memorial displays the faces of the Barnsley Pals.

Sgt Alun Oliver, from the Barnsley Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "This looks to be wanton damage to a much-loved memorial which has caused anger among those who have seen the results.

"It is unclear the exact time the damage was caused, so we are appealing for anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the Peace Gardens on the evening of Friday 17 June and may have seen or heard anything suspicious, or anyone who has any CCTV or dash cam footage which may have captured something, to come forward and help us with the investigation."

