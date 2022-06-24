Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a street in Leeds.

Police were called to Fairford Avenue, Beeston, at 2.26pm on Thursday, 23 June, where the body of the 24-year-old was found outside a property.

The two suspects are currently in custody.

The victim's family has been informed.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are carrying out enquiries.

A scene remains in place on Fairford Avenue as forensic examinations are carried out.