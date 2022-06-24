Two in custody after man found dead in Leeds street
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a street in Leeds.
Police were called to Fairford Avenue, Beeston, at 2.26pm on Thursday, 23 June, where the body of the 24-year-old was found outside a property.
The two suspects are currently in custody.
The victim's family has been informed.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are carrying out enquiries.
A scene remains in place on Fairford Avenue as forensic examinations are carried out.