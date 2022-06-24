A woman who sexually abused children and shared images with a fellow paedophile in Barnsley has been jailed – after they were caught by police investigating suspected drug dealing.

Miroslava Belakova, 37, and 33-year-old Craig Fearn were found to be involved in child abuse after police initially raided Fearn's home in The Close, Cudworth, Barnsley, as part of a drugs investigation.

While examining mobile devices seized from the property, officers found more than 1,400 indecent images, including category A pictures – the most serious kind.

Further investigation led to the identification of Belakova, who was arrested on suspicion of child sexual offences.

Det Con Elinor Duke, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "We work relentlessly to identify those involved in this type of offending – victims and perpetrators.

"Belakova was identified for being involved in the sexual assault of children, as well as the making of indecent images of children, which she then distributed to Fearn."

Belakova, of Greenfoot Lane, Barnsley, pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court to two counts of sexual assault against a child under 13, making indecent images of children and distributing indecent images of children.

She was jailed for five years and 10 months.

As part of the initial drugs inquiry, Fearn pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and possession of CS gas.

He also entered guilty pleas to charges of arranging or facilitating a child sexual offence, possession of indecent images of children and possession of extreme pornography.

He was sentenced to four years and one month in prison.

Det Con Duke added: "Indecent images investigations are harrowing for the officers and investigators that work on them, and Fearn had significant quantities of images depicting horrific abuse against children.

"What’s important to remember is that behind every image and video is an innocent child being harmed against their will, which is truly despicable."

Both Belakova and Fearne were told they would serve an extended three-year licence period at the end of their sentences and were handed indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Orders (SHPOs).

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.