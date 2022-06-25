A 40-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of assaulting an emergency worker, following an incident at a house near Harrogate.

The incident took place on Monday morning at 8.20am at a property on Otley Road, very close to a local primary school.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have been dropping off children at the school or commuters who were passing by to check their dashcam footage.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information, is asked to contact police. Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to the Major Investigation Team.