More than a 100,000 people are expected to attend Armed Forces day celebrations taking place across the region.

This year Scarborough is hosting the national event which will give the public a chance to to show their support and appreciation for all those who make up the Armed Forces community both past and present.

Prince Edward Duke of Kent and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace will be at the seaside resort alongside some of the highest ranking officers currently serving across the UK armed forces.

Prince Edward and other dignitaries attending the event

Attractions on the day include military parades, air displays, a naval beach landing and music performances.

Community events will also be taking place using the beach and pier and Foreshore Road will be host to military stalls and demonstrations.

The national event which had been postponed twice due to the pandemic, is held at different locations across the country each year.

The Navy have taken the lead in planning this years National Armed Forces day event.

Superintendent Ed Haywood-Noble, North Yorkshire Police’s Event Silver Commander, said:“This will be one of the largest events and police deployments in North Yorkshire this year and we are delighted to be playing our part in its success.

“Scarborough is used to holding large public events such as the Tour de Yorkshire with similar numbers of spectators.

“We are mindful that there will be a substantial section of the community, including residents and visitors, who are not involved with Armed Forces Day and wish to go about their usual daily business with as little disruption as possible."

Armed Forces day has also returned to Cleethorpes with lots of festivities taking place across the weekend to entertain the crowds.

Graham Anderson, Former Royal Engineer said:"When you leave the armed a lot of the time you tend to lose freinds so events like this are a chance to get together and meet new friends and ex-military. It is a big boost for us to come to something like this."

Here's some other events happening across the Calendar region:

Boston - 25 June

Beverley - 3 July

Bingley - 25 June

Bradford - 25 June

Ripley - 25 June

Hull - 26 June

Leeds - 25 June, 2 July

Mansfield - 3 July

Pontefract - 3 July

Richmond - 25 June

Rotherham - 25 June

Scampton - 25 June

Dronfield - 25 June, 26 June

Whitby - 25 June

For more information on all the events above visit armedforcesday.org