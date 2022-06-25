Firefighters are tackling a massive blaze at agricultural buildings in Boston in Lincolnshire.

Eight appliances are at the scene at Gipsey Bridge on Newham Lane where it is believed multiple buildings are alight.

Smoke can be seen for miles around as nearby residents have been urged to keep doors and windows closed.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire fire and rescue said in a tweet:"We have 8 appliances attending and currently have 1 main jet and 2 hose reels in use. Nearby residents are advised to keep all doors and windows closed."