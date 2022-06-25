The wife of the late broadcaster Harry Gration has shared her "disbelief" at his sudden death, in an emotional tribute.

The 71-year-old journalist was best known for presenting BBC Look North between 1982 and 2020, in a career which spanned decades.

Bradford, West Yorkshire-born Gration joined the BBC in 1978 after working as a history teacher.

He died on Friday, 24 June. The former BBC presenter's cause of death has not publicly been confirmed.

Helen Gration, who is mother to three of his six children, tweeted from his account this morning to thank fans for the beautiful things people have written about him.

She posted: "The boys & I would like to thank everyone sincerely for the beautiful things here about Harry.

"We are in such disbelief that his chair remains empty today & his coffee cup unused. We’ll try to reply as much as possible in time. We love him & miss him totally.Helen xx #RIPHarry."

Since the announcement last night thousands of people have written messages including 5News presenter Dan Walker and comedian Paul Chuckle.

ITV News Calendar presenter Lara Rostron also shared a tribute, writing: " Utterly shocked to have lost such a dear kind friend.

"I have learnt so much from Harry and been lucky enough to count him as a true friend.

"One of a kind and a true Yorkshire gent. Talented, authentic, intelligent and kind. RIP Harry, love you lots xx."

