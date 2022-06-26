Yorkshire County Cricket Club are offering free tickets to supporters for the fifth day of the Test Match at Headingley tomorrow.

People will be able to claim up to four tickets for the final day of England's series against New Zealand.

England have already won the three-match series but the final day could be exciting with England chasing 295 runs in order to win the third test.

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club’s Chief Operating Officer Andy Dawson said: “We are absolutely delighted to be offering supporters the chance to watch a day of international cricket for free.

“Following an incredible final day at Trent Bridge last week, and an enthralling few days here so far, it would be fantastic to see a big crowd on Monday.

“The Club have been working hard for many months to ensure we offer a fantastic and welcoming experience for everyone that comes through our gates, and we would love to welcome those who love cricket and may not have been able to visit Headingley previously.”

The tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are available from the Yorkshire County Cricket Club website.