Play Brightcove video

Video report by Astrid Quinn

The Great Get Together has returned to bring communities together in honour of the murdered MP Jo Cox.

The event began in 2017 to reinforce the Batley and Spen MP's Commons speech, in which she shared the message that we "have far more in common than that which divides us".

However, the last two years have seen events forced to go virtual due to the pandemic.

The annual 'Run for Jo' charity event took place at Oakwell Hall in Birstall in West Yorkshire.

The Run for Jo returned after a two year absence because of the pandemic. Credit: ITV News

A warm-up was led by Jo's sister and the current MP for Batley and Spen Kim Leadbeater, who said: "It's fantastic to be back here in person."

She added: "It's always a very emotional time of year for us, it's a very emotional event. But it's also extremely positive - to hear the laughter, to hear people chatting and coming together and showing the very best of our community and the very best of our country."

Mrs Cox was fatally shot and stabbed in Birstall on 16 June 2016. Thomas Mair was convicted of her murder later that year.

Events were also held in Hull, with the Labour MP for Hull West and Hessle, Emma Hardy, taking part in a Get Together in Peel Park.

The event was held in conjunction with the Hull Peel Project, which was set up to provide community support to people in the city, with an emphasis on ethnic minorities.

Emma said:"The Great Get Together is an initiative that I am so proud to be promoting locally in Hull."

She added: "With conflict globally causing so many families to be displaced, this years' theme of welcome has struck a chord with many.

Hull has historically played an important role in offering sanctuary and this continues today. When the conflict in Ukraine started, it was heart-warming to see the outpouring of support from local people and I know that many have already welcomed Ukrainian families into their homes.

"I always say that Hull is like a village, where everyone knows each other and is happy to help if you need it."