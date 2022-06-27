Legendary cricket umpire Dickie Bird has paid an emotional tribute to former BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration following his sudden death.

Mr Gration died on Friday, 24 June, at the age of 71.

During a 42-year career with the BBC, Mr Gration interviewed Barnsley-born Mr Bird many times. The pair shared a love of cricket and attended numerous games together.

Mr Bird said he was "stunned" by news of Mr Gration's death and was not "over the shock".

He said: "I'll remember him as a true and honest friend, who meant more to me than most things in life and I shall miss him."

Mr Bird was speaking at Headingley cricket ground on the final day of the Test match between England and New Zealand.

On Saturday fans applauded as an image of Mr Gration was shown on the big screen.

Yorkshire Cricket Club, where Mr Gration was a former board member, were among the thousands to pay tribute.

The club tweeted: "We are deeply saddened to discover that former board member and friend of the club, Harry Gration, has passed away. Our thoughts are with Harry’s friends and families at this difficult time."

Mr Bird, who was the official at 68 Test matches — a world record at the time — 93 one-day internationals and three World Cup finals, said Mr Gration was a "tremendous help" throughout his career, and joined him at Buckingham Palace when he was awarded the OBE.

"What made him so special was that he mixed with people and was so sociable," he said. "If people came up for his autograph he never refused.

"I still can't get over it."

