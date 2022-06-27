Police have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man who was hit by a car and stabbed in the neck in Rotherham.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to Herringthorpe Valley Road at around 7.15pm on Sunday, 26 June, after reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a car.

South Yorkshire Police said a body was found at the scene and was also found to have a stab wound to his neck.

Forensic investigations at the scene.

A post mortem examination has yet to be completed and no further details about the victim have been released.

Officers have arrested a 25-year-old man from Sheffield on suspicion of murder.

Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers via 0800 555111.

