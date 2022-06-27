Skip to content

Murder investigation after man hit by car and stabbed in Rotherham

Rotherham murder scene
Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to Herringthorpe Valley Road.

Police have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man who was hit by a car and stabbed in the neck in Rotherham.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to Herringthorpe Valley Road at around 7.15pm on Sunday, 26 June, after reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a car.

South Yorkshire Police said a body was found at the scene and was also found to have a stab wound to his neck.

Forensic investigations at the scene.

A post mortem examination has yet to be completed and no further details about the victim have been released.

Officers have arrested a 25-year-old man from Sheffield on suspicion of murder.

Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers via 0800 555111.

