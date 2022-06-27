A woman has told how she ran to help save a man who was bleeding heavily from a neck wound after an attack while out on a date with her partner.

Mother-of-two Chanel Almeida, 30, was in Hull on Saturday, 25 June, when she saw a man covered in blood on Beverley Road.

"My partner was sceptical about me getting involved but I just had to do something," she said. "As another human, I couldn't just stand by and watch while someone was so hurt."

Ms Almeida, a former nursing student, and her partner had collected a pizza and were on their way to Hessle Foreshore to eat when they saw the man, who had head and neck injuries.

She applied pressure to the wounds while they waited for an ambulance and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

"My partner managed to flag down a passing police van and quickly explained what had happened," she said.

"Police told us they had made an arrest shortly after.

The man was seen injured on Beverley Road. Credit: MEN Media

"We were then in the police station all night giving statements and were reassured that the man's injuries were serious, but he was stable. I was offered counselling by police because it was very traumatic and I was covered head to toe in the victim's blood.

"It still hasn't sunk in though – in that moment it didn't feel like it was me. I haven't slept all night and was meant to be in church in the morning because I'm getting married next year, but I didn't feel like I could attend."

She added: "That is somebody's son and, nowadays, some people don't care what effect their actions could have."

A Humberside Police spokesperson confirmed a man had suffered a serious, but non-life threatening neck injury in an assault.

They added: "One man has been arrested and remains in custody while we continue our enquiries."