Two men have been charged with the murder of a man whose body was found in a street in Leeds.

Bradley Wall, aged 24, from Leeds, was found dead outside an address in Fairford Avenue, Beeston, shortly before 2.30pm on Thursday, 23 June.

The cause of his death has not been confirmed.

Aiden Ramsdale, 24, of Fairford Avenue, Beeston, and Patrick Mason, 31, of Whingate, Leeds, have both been charged with murder.

They have been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday.

A third man who was arrested has been released facing no further action.