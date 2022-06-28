A coroner said she would write to the Home Secretary over the death of a woman found hanged after her "abusive" ex-partner turned up at her new house.

The body of Jessica Louise Laverack, known as Jessie, was found by her family in her home in Beverley, East Yorkshire, on 2 February, 2018.

She had moved more than 50 miles from Rotherham in August 2017 to escape "violent and abusive" Patrick Walsh, an inquest at Hull Coroner's Court heard.

The court was told of claims Mr Walsh abused her and on one occasion grabbed her by the throat – an allegation he denied. He was charged in May 2017 by South Yorkshire Police with assaulting Jessie, but the case was dropped at court when she withdrew the claim.

He later wrote to her new address and then turned up at the house.

Patrick Walsh denied assaulting Miss Laverack. Credit: MEN Media

The inquest heard Miss Laverack, who had been in an abusive relationship with another man in 2011, was "petrified" and scared of leaving her home after Mr Walsh found out where she lived.

She was classed as "high risk" by agencies after raising concerns, the court was told.

Coroner Lorraine Harris said that Miss Laverack had a history of being subjected to domestic violence and was vulnerable.

She said domestic violence was "the primary cause of her illness" and, though it did not cause her death, it would have affected her mental health and been a cause of her decline.

The approach of agencies to Miss Laverack's care was "blinkered" with no real coordination, she said, and more time needed to be given to processing high risk cases.

The primary cause of her death was ruled as hanging, but the coroner did not rule it was suicide as she could not say conclusively that Miss Laverack intended to end her life.

Toxicology test results showed she had four times the drink drive limit of alcohol levels in her blood which would have had an "effect on her cognitive function".

She also had traces of amphetamine, noted for its potential to cause depressive moods and suicidal tendencies.

The coroner said she would write to the government with recommendations, saying: " I do not feel the matter is concluded. I will be sending the report to prevent future deaths to those in government positions and hope that Jessie's death was not in vain."

She said her recommendations would include better training for police officers handling domestic abuse cases and a review of whether adult safeguarding services are better placed to support victims.

Miss Laverack's case is the subject of an ongoing domestic homicide review – carried out in cases where abuse is a factor in someone's death.

