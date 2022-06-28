A teenage boy from West Yorkshire has been charged with plotting right wing terror offences.

The 15-year-old, from Haworth, near Keighley, who cannot be named because of his age, was arrested as part of a planned operation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East into suspected far right extremism.

A property was also searched as part of the operation.

He has been charged with one offence of preparing an act of terrorism, four of disseminating terrorist publications and one offence under the Protection from Harassment Act.

The boy has been remanded in custody to appear at the Central Criminal Court on Friday, 15 July.