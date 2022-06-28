A brother and sister who lost their lives when fire tore through their home in Bradford intentionally started the blaze, an investigation has found.

Alan McGinty, who was 68, and 63-year-old Linda McGinty were pronounced dead at the scene, after emergency services were called to their home on the Canterbury estate on 28 March.

Bradford CID launched an investigation after being alerted by the ambulance and fire services.

A report to West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service's Fire Authority said investigations found that the fire was intentional. It said: "The fatalities in this incident were brother and sister, aged 68 and 63 respectively.

"They lived in a mid-terraced house. There were two separate seats of fire, and it is believed that the fires were started deliberately by the two individuals."

A forensic tent was erected in the front garden Credit: ITV News

Following their deaths, neighbours told the Yorkshire Live website the siblings were "very reclusive".

One neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: "I am really shocked and devastated at what has happened to Alan and Linda. I have lived here for 12 to 13 years so knew them very well.

"It is just really sad. Their mother, Doreen, died recently too. They were all very reclusive but after Doreen died we used to see a bit more of them.

"We used to pay someone to mow their grass for them when it got too high. It is really devastating what has happened."

