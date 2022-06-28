An investigation into an arson attack at a North Yorkshire church is being treated as a hate crime after one of its religious symbols was destroyed.

Fire crews were called to St Mary's Church in Riccall on Friday 24 June after a wooden cross at the front entrance was set alight.

Police believe the church was deliberately targeted and are stepping up patrols in the area.

A spokesperson said: "A wooden cross which was attached to the front entrance of the church was set alight and completely destroyed.

"The matter is being investigated as a hate crime, as the church and its religious symbols appear to have been directly targeted."

Police want to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the church and anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage.