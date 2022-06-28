A dangerous driver who was caught on camera swerving into the path of an oncoming car tried to pin the blame on his late father by doctoring his death certificate.

Dashcam footage recorded Paul Strutt's Honda Accord narrowly avoiding a crash as he drove on the wrong side of the road last year.

The video was passed on to police, who contacted Strutt, of Pontefract, with a notice of intended prosecution.

Strutt returned the notice, claiming his father had been driving the car at the time, but had since died.

He included a copy of his father's death certificate in the correspondence, but officers found it had been tampered with. Strutt's father was already dead at the time of the incident.

Strutt was charged with perverting the course of justice, as well as dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

He was given an eight-month suspended prison sentence and ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work. He was also banned from driving for a further 12 months.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.