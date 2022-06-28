A major search operation has been launched to find a woman missing from her home in North Yorkshire.

Chelsea Allen, 31, has not been seen since she left her home in Helmsley at 3am on Sunday, 26 June.

It is understood she left without a phone, coat or money.

A police helicopter and the North Yorkshire Police operational support unit are carrying out searches in the area.

Chelsea was last seen wearing a navy blue long-sleeved t-shirt with white pattern sleeves, grey jogging bottoms and trainers. She has several tattoos.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.