Police are looking for a man who kissed a toddler on the face before walking away laughing as the girl's "distressed" mother tried to confront him.

The incident happened on Barrowby Gate in Grantham at around 2.55pm on on Wednesday, 22 June.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "A mother was walking along this road with her three-year-old daughter as two men approached her.

"A male in the white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the three-year-old girl on the face before walking away.

"The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing."

The men were seen leaving towards Dysart Road.

The spokesperson added: "We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved.

"We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men."