A 22-year-old man, who assaulted an officer in Hull, has been jailed for two years.

On April 5, Callam Jordan was chased by officers after he was asked to stop riding a motorcycle in the Orchard Park area, but failed to stop.

When he was caught, Jordan assaulted one of the team, leaving them with facial injuries, before he eventually managed to escape.

He was later arrested and charged with the three offences.

He pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified, assaulting an emergency worker and escaping lawful custody.

PC Adam Barley said his actions were unacceptable.

He said: "Not only did Jordan commit traffic offences, he also assaulted one of our team and this is simply not acceptable.

"I hope that this sentencing sends a clear warning to anyone who thinks that it is okay to assault emergency workers that it is not, and we will do everything we can to put you before the courts."