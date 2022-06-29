Former Yorkshire captain Andrew Gale has furiously denied the allegations of racism made against him by his former teammate Azeem Rafiq.

The former head coach said he refuses to have his life defined by what he described as a "witch-hunt" and "unsubstantiated allegations made by an embittered former colleague and by Yorkshire County Cricket and the England and Wales Cricket Board."

Gale was sacked by Yorkshire last year but earlier this month won an unfair dismissal claim against the club.

The ECB announced earlier this month that Yorkshire and "a number of individuals" had been charged following an investigation into allegations of racism, and how those allegations had been handled by the county.

Azeem Rafiq gave evidence to the DCMS Select Committee in November

Whilst Gale confirmed he has been charged with bringing the game into disrepute, he indicated he will not engage with the disciplinary process started by the ECB.

He said: "As a starting point let me say that I was very disappointed when Azeem's original allegations were first brought to my attention. For the avoidance of any doubt, I deny each and every allegation.

"I was originally stunned but I am now angry that he has raised such allegations against me."

He added, "I will not be attending any hearing or acknowledging the outcome."

In his evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee last year, Rafiq alleged Gale had discriminated against him and bullied him over an extended period.

The ECB said the Cricket Discipline Committee would hear the cases in September and October.

On October 31, an Employment Tribunal hearing is set to consider an additional claim for victimisation as well as what remedy would be made available to Gale as a result of his unfair dismissal.

He said nothing would compensate for the alleged personal abuse he has received.

Both the ECB and Azeem Rafiw said they would not be commenting while the investigation is ongoing.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club have been asked for a comment.

