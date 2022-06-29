A number of arrests have been made in connection with the disappearance of a missing woman from Bradford.

Somaiya Begum, 20, was last seen at her home on Binnie Street, West Yorkshire, on the afternoon of Saturday June 25 at approximately 2pm.

There has been no confirmed sightings or contact from her ever since.

West Yorkshire police have cordoned off Thornbury Road, Bradford, in connection with her disappearance.

She has been described as an Asian female, with a slim build and black hair. She was last seen wearing black denim jeans, a black top, and a black head scarf.

Officers are currently treating her disappearance as "unexplained".

Enquiries are being carried out across the district while the investigation continue.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information about Somaiya’s disappearance to get in touch.