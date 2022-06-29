Skip to content

Breaking News

Sheffield Council boss Kate Josephs to remain in job despite lockdown bash

Sheffield Council’s chief executive will return to work after being on paid leave for admitting attending a party while the country was in lockdown.

In January, Kate Josephs apologised after admitting to attending a lockdown leaving drinks party for her previous job in the cabinet office in December 2020 when London was under the highest COVID restrictions.

Ms Josephs - whose salary is just under £200,000 - has been on paid leave since mid-January.

An investigation by a cross-party committee concluded on Wednesday, and she received a written warning.

In a statement, Sheffield Council said: "Kate Josephs has decided to publicly share that she received a written warning from the committee.  Kate will now be resuming her full duties as Chief Executive."