Sheffield Council’s chief executive will return to work after being on paid leave for admitting attending a party while the country was in lockdown.

In January, Kate Josephs apologised after admitting to attending a lockdown leaving drinks party for her previous job in the cabinet office in December 2020 when London was under the highest COVID restrictions.

Ms Josephs - whose salary is just under £200,000 - has been on paid leave since mid-January.

An investigation by a cross-party committee concluded on Wednesday, and she received a written warning.

In a statement, Sheffield Council said: "Kate Josephs has decided to publicly share that she received a written warning from the committee. Kate will now be resuming her full duties as Chief Executive."