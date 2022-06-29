A man has been sentenced to seven years in jail for assaulting a woman as she walked home in Beverley.

Matthew Littlefield, of Highfield Road, assaulted her, punched her in the face before attempting to drag her into a wooded area.

Humberside Police said he intended to rape the woman, but was disturbed by members of the public.

Officers said the victim only managed to escape and raise the alarm because of her determination, bravery and quick thinking.

Detective Constable Paul Chatterton said: "This was an extremely distressing attack on a lone woman as she walked home from what had been a pleasant evening in Beverley with her friend.

"She and her family have been traumatised by the incident I commend her for her bravery in providing a victim statement to the court, and her bravery throughout the proceedings."

The assault took place in October of last year along Hull Bridge Road in Beverley.

Littlefield appeared in court on Wednesday June 29 for sentencing.

He was sentenced to seven years in custody and will serve a minimum of two-thirds of this time before being eligible for parole.

He has also been sentenced to an additional three years on licence when released.