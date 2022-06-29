The RSPCA is warning people to take care around wild animals after a hedgehog was found wedged between a metal gate in Rotherham.

Animal rescuer, Jack Taylor, was called to Bramley on Sunday June 26 after concerns were raised by a member of the public.

The 'podgy' hedgehog tried to push through the metal bars of a metal garden gate when it got stuck.

He said: "Thankfully I was able to arrive quickly and carefully squeeze him backwards out of the railings. I checked him over and he’d not suffered any injuries"

"So I popped him in some bushes at the bottom of the garden so that he could toddle back to his hoggy home!"

The little hedgehog has since been aptly named ‘Wedgehog’.

The RSCPA is now calling on the public to be cautious, keep a safe distance, and monitor wild animals if they come across them.

The RSPCA said: "Wild animals can bite or scratch when frightened, particularly if they are injured or sick."

"If you’re able to safely confine the animal, then it may be quickest to take the animal directly to a vet or local wildlife rehabilitator."