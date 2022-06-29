Police are investigating following the death of a woman whose body was found in bushes near a supermarket in Leeds.

Officers were called shortly before 3.20pm on Thursday, 23 June, to Kimberley Road, Harehills, to reports that a woman’s body had been found in bushes next to the Asda store.

The body has now been formally identified as Theresa Jordan, known as Terri, who lived in the area. Her death is being treated as unexplained.

In a statement, her family said she was a "beloved daughter, mother and sister who will be sadly missed".

They added: "Gone but not forgotten. We will see you again, this is not where it ends. We will carry you with us until we see you again. Rest in peace.”

An investigation is being carried out by the West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Enquiry Team. Detectives are appealing for the public's help.

The last known image of Terri Jordan. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

As part of enquiries police have released a CCTV image of Terri taken on 11 June.

Det Supt Sarah Jones, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "The last confirmed sighting of Terri was on 11 June and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen her after the 11th, or who has any information in respect of what she was doing after this time.

"We are also keen to speak to anyone who has been in the Kimberley Road area and witnessed anything suspicious or has information which may help with our investigation."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.