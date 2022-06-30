South Yorkshire is set to lose a third of its bus services in what has been branded a "disgraceful" move after it was announced government funding offered during the Covid-19 pandemic would not be renewed.

From as early as July, bus companies will begin to remove some services, affecting routes across Sheffield and Rotherham. Further cuts are likely in October.

It comes after South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, which manages transport and funding in South Yorkshire, said a tendering process had failed to result in sufficient appropriate bids.

During the pandemic the government committed almost £2billion in emergency and recovery grants to support bus operators.

The Bus Recovery Grant (BRG) was due to end in April, but was extended until October.

However, the government has confirmed support will end on 4 October.

'Disgraceful'

Sheffield Council leader Terry Fox criticised the decision. He said: "Public transport is essential for people to get around our city, and it is disgraceful to see our transport system facing yet more cuts to services which will impact on everyone from the elderly who see buses as a lifeline for getting out of the house, to young people who depend on buses to get to school and college every day.

“Sheffield is England’s fourth-largest city, and we deserve a public transport system that meets the needs of people living and working across our region and ensures that they can get to where they need to go.

"It is simply not good enough for government to continue to under-fund our buses and limit people’s opportunities to work, education and business growth as well as helping us to tackle the environmental challenges."

A spokesperson for the Department for Transport said the government was investing £3billion in bus services by 2025.

"South Yorkshire has been allocated £570m over the next five years as part of the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlements to fund local transport within the area, including buses," they added.

Which routes are being cut?

The following routes are affected by the announcement:

Service 208: Whiston - Sheffield: Last evening trip from Sheffield – Whiston - and Sunday daytime service

Service 32/32a: Sheffield – Firth Park

Service 135/135a: Rotherham – Sheffield: Early morning, evening and Saturday/Sundayservices

Service A1: Sheffield – Meadowhall

Service X74: Rotherham – Tinsley Park

Rotherham

Service 73: Early morning, evening and Sunday services between Rotherham and Treeton

Service 114: Early morning and evening services between Rotherham and Herringthorpe

Service 115: Early morning and Sunday services between Rotherham and East Herringthorpe

Service 116: Early morning, evening and Sunday services between Rotherham, Thrybergh and Ravenfield

Service 135/135a: Early morning, evening and Sunday services between Rotherham andThorpe Hesley plus links to Chapeltown

