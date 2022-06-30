Bus workers have agreed to suspend strike action which has disrupted services across Yorkshire after employer Arriva made an "unprecedented" pay deal.

Members of the Unite union, who walked out four weeks ago, will return to work on Saturday, 2 July.

The union said the move was an act of "goodwill" and members would now be balloted on the offer. Action will resume if the deal is rejected.

Regional officer Phil Bown said: "Arriva has come forward with an offer which our members will now be balloted on.

"While the ballot is being undertaken and as an act of goodwill, Unite has suspended its strike action."

Services will resume on 2 July.

The two sides have been at stalemate since 6 June, disrupting services across Leeds, Bradford, Doncaster, and York.

Arriva had previously proposed what it called a "generous pay offer" which was rejected.

It said its new offer – the details of which have not been disclosed – was "unprecedented".

Arriva thanked customers during an "extremely challenging" period.

Gavin Peace, Arriva's regional operating director, said: "This has been an incredibly difficult four weeks and I apologise for the distress industrial action has caused.

"I look forward to welcoming the Arriva Yorkshire team back into our depots where together we will focus on delivering sustainable bus services for our local communities - ensuring we connect our customers to places, people and things they need and love."

