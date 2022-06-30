Police have stepped up the search for a missing woman from Bradford, saying her disappearance is "completely out of character".

Somaiya Begum, 20, was last seen at her home on Binnie Street at around 2pm on Saturday, 25 June.

There have been no confirmed sightings or contact from her since.

Two men and a woman who were arrested in connection with her disappearance have been bailed pending further enquiries. A third man remains in police custody.

Officers are carrying out investigations at Binnie Street and Thornbury Road in Bradford and a major search operation is continuing.

Forensic investigations are taking place on Binnie Street. Credit: MEN Media

Det Chief Insp Marc Bowes, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "Over the past couple of days there have been extensive police enquiries across Bradford to find Somaiya.

"We are extremely concerned for Somaiya’s welfare, her disappearance is completely out of character.

"Specialist search officers, Neighbourhood police patrols, drones, and dogs have all been used in the investigation.

“Officers continue to trawl CCTV, conduct house to house enquiries and have spoken to several people in the area."

Miss Begum is Asian, slim and has black hair. She was last seen wearing black denim jeans, a black top, and a black head scarf. She is known to the Barkerend area of Bradford and the Leeds Beckett University campus.

The detective added: "Somaiya’s disappearance remains unexplained at this time.

"I would like to appeal to the community and to anyone who might know where Somaiya is or who has any information which might assist our investigation to come forward.

"We are also seeking anyone that may have any dash cam or CCTV footage available, in and around the area of Binnie Street or on Thornbury Road, on Saturday to come forward.

"I would like to reassure the community that we are doing everything we can to find Somaiya and the investigation is very much ongoing."

Anyone with information should contact police via 101 or Crimestoppers, ,anonymously on 0800 555 111.