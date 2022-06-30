A driver who caused a motorway crash while on drugs before attempting to rape his passenger and then attacking witnesses has been jailed.

Jason Holmes, of Church Lane, Scunthorpe, was under the influence of a number of drugs when he crashed into the back of another car on the M180 between Hatfield and Thorne in South Yorkshire on 27 September last year.

Both cars pulled over onto the hard shoulder, along with a witness to the incident.

Holmes, 33, then forced himself on his passenger, sexually assaulting her and strangling her until she lost consciousness.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Holmes dragged his victim down an embankment where he forcibly removed her clothes and attempted to rape her."

He then attacked the drivers of both the other vehicles, leaving one with damage to his teeth as well as his vehicle.

Holmes was arrested at the scene. He admitted attempted rape, dangerous driving, sexual assault, two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating.

Det Con Stephen Barnes, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "The victim had to go through an awful and harrowing ordeal which will stay with her for ever, and we commend her bravery in helping us with the investigation, re-living those frightening moments and helping us to prepare the case to get her attacker jailed."

Holmes was jailed for six years and eight months and is required to register under the Sexual Offences Act indefinitely.

He will also be banned from driving for 18 months when he is released and will be the subject of a restraining order preventing him from going near the victim.

Det Con Barnes added: "Thankfully, Holmes admitted the offences and spared the victim having to relive those moments yet again in a court room. We hope that they can now start to move on from this and look forward, rather than back.

"We would also like to thank the victims who were assaulted by Holmes for their help and hope that they feel some form of justice has been handed down so that they, too, may be able to move on with their lives."