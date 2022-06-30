A man who raped and murdered a mother of two in a "sadistic" attack while her children slept has been jailed for a minimum of 27 years.

Ex-soldier Andrew Grimes, 38, of Temple Road, Scunthorpe, was drunk when he attacked his partner, 39-year-old nursery nurse Sophie Cartledge, at her home in Baldwin Avenue, Bottesford, near Scunthorpe, in June last year.

Her body was discovered by her 15-year-old daughter the following morning.

Appearing at Hull Crown Court for sentencing, Grimes was told by Judge John Thackray QC that he had killed Ms Cartledge in "devastating, tragic and wholly brutal circumstances".

Sophie Cartledge and Andrew Grimes were in a relationship.

He had carried out a "violent, brutal and sadistic sexual assault" on Sophie before murdering her.

In a previous statement Sophie's family said she was "clever", "funny" and "caring" and said that her future was "stolen" in her own home.

In a victim statement read to the court earlier this week Ms Cartledge's daughter told Grimes she hoped he would be "haunted" by what he had done.

Grimes raped and strangled Sophie Cartlidge at her home while her children were asleep

She said: "My mum is gone and I am broken. She was my best friend.

"The feeling of loss is so great, it is visceral. With the sorrow comes waves of panic of never being able to see her again.

"My mum died in horrendous circumstances. I'm tormented at what she endured. It's torture to think about it."

Grimes showed no emotion as he was jailed for life with a minimum term of 27 years.

Det Insp Grant Taylor, of Humberside Police, said: "This is a dreadful case where a woman lost her life at the hands of a man who she trusted and loved.

"Andrew Grimes is a dangerous offender who used extreme violence and brute force and meted out a brutal attack that left Sophie with significant injuries which led to her death."

He praised the "bravery" of Ms Cartledge's family, adding: "I also want to praise them for their fortitude in dealing with a situation which no family should ever have to cope with. Our thoughts remain with Sophie’s family and loved ones as they begin to build their lives without her."

