A teenager who almost killed a younger boy in a "revenge" knife attack can be named after a judge lifted reporting restrictions.

Eliseo Romano, who was 16 at the time, chased his 14-year-old victim after trouble involving a number of youngsters and stabbed him repeatedly with a large kitchen knife.

Judge John Thackray QC told Romano: "It's, in my judgement, in the public interest that your offending can be reported."

The court heard that Romano, now 17, of Hadleigh Close, Hull, believed his victim had been involved in a fight with his cousin and went looking for revenge.

Judge Thackray said: "You chased after him and shouted to him to stop and that you wouldn't do anything. That was extremely cunning of you and devious of you because it was a lie."Romano ignored the boy's repeated apologies and stabbed him three times in the back and once in the chest, the latter blow landing millimetres from the boy's heart.

In a statement, the boy said: "I was attacked by somebody who I thought was a friend.

"I was, and still am, shocked at the level of violence used. At the time, I thought I was going to die. I could not get up or use my legs, which was so scary."The ambulance people were telling me to stay awake, which was really hard."

His mother said her son had suffered lasting effects.

"He has changed massively from the happy boy I knew," she said. "He doesn't sleep properly at night." He would just "catnap" for a few hours and suffered nightmares and shouted in his sleep. "This will happen every night," she said.

The judge told Romano: "Psychologically, your offending has had a substantial impact upon him and it's likely that he will never fully recover from the result of your offending. He will have the scars as a reminder."

Romano was cleared of attempted murder following a trial at Hull Crown Court but admitted wounding with intent. He was jailed for six years.