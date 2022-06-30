'Scared' puppy found chained to fence of Hull school
Animal welfare officers are appealing for prospective new owners to come forward after a puppy was found chained to railings and abandoned outside a primary school in Hull.
Daisy – the name she was given after she was found – was left tied up outside St Thomas More Academy on Sunday, 26 June.
The RSPCA said said she was "scared and tired".
A charity spokesperson said: "This pup was abandoned outside St Thomas More Academy in Hull on Sunday, 26 June. Tied to railings, scared and tired. She is now being cared for byRSPCA. She has a new name and a second chance."
The charity is asking for anyone interested in giving Daisy a new forever home to get in touch.
