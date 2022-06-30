Animal welfare officers are appealing for prospective new owners to come forward after a puppy was found chained to railings and abandoned outside a primary school in Hull.

Daisy – the name she was given after she was found – was left tied up outside St Thomas More Academy on Sunday, 26 June.

The RSPCA said said she was "scared and tired".

Daisy is now being looked after by the RSPCA. Credit: RSPCA

A charity spokesperson said: "T his pup was abandoned outside St Thomas More Academy in Hull on Sunday, 26 June. Tied to railings, scared and tired. She is now being cared for byRSPCA. She has a new name and a second chance."

The charity is asking for anyone interested in giving Daisy a new forever home to get in touch.

