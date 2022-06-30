Highways officials have set a provisional date to partially reopen a major bridge on the M62 after repairs.

Drivers using the Ouse Bridge between junctions 36 and 37 of the motorway in East Yorkshire have faced disruption since April after a crack was found in one of the joints.

Two lanes of the eastbound carriageway were closed in the middle of April, with a contra-flow system and reduced speed limit in place.

But the entire carriageway of the bridge, which is used by 45,000 vehicles a day, was closed at the end of May after a second joint was found to have deteriorated.

Engineers started work on a temporary fix on 30 May, using a process known as planing, where a machine with a rotating drum is used to remove the road surface. Under the process, which also involves mini excavators, the bridge deck is exposed to enable engineers to build a concrete base across all four lanes.

Highways England said the repairs would enable one lane of the bridge's eastbound carriageway to reopen next month.

A spokesperson said: "Our target date to open a lane on the eastbound carriageway and with it the exit slip road for junction 37 is Wednesday, 6 July.

"We must stress though that there are a number of processes to go through first, including testing of the fixing plates which will arrive on site this week. We will be doing everything possible to reopen that additional lane as soon as possible."

Engineers carry out repairs to the bridge. Credit: Highways England

Is the Ouse Bridge safe and why is it taking so long to repair?

The Ouse Bridge is 46 years old and is made from concrete and steel, which expands and contracts in different temperatures.

Joints allow the bridge to expand and contract in different atmospheric conditions.

General inspections are carried out every two years, with detailed inspections every six years. The last principal inspection was November 2021.

Highways England insists the bridge is safe, saying that the issue with joints does not affect the safety of the bridge and people should have no fear of travelling in either direction.

Officials say repairing bridge joints is highly complex and requires specialist equipment, resource, and time.

They say the design of bridge joints has evolved over time and the particular type of joint is now obsolete so it cannot be replaced like for like.

