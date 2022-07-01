The husband of an elderly dementia sufferer who was sexually abused by a convicted rapist at a care home in Hull says she was "easy prey for a monster".

Robert Carpenter, who had served a lengthy prison sentence for raping a woman in 1989, was caught attacking the 75-year-old resident at the HICA-owned Raleigh Court home in Cambridge Street, in June 2018.

The home's former manager, Katie Daysley, was found guilty on Thursday of failing to protect the woman, following a trial at Beverley Magistrates' Court.

HICA admitted a similar offence.

The woman has since died, from causes unrelated to the assault.

Speaking after the hearing, her widower said: "This should never have been allowed to happen and nothing like this must ever be allowed to happen again.

"I made the hardest decision of my life to put my wife and one true love into a care home, and for this to have happened to her is absolutely heartbreaking."

HICA, which owns Raleigh Court in Cambridge Street, admitted health and safety failings. Credit: MEN Media

The court heard that Hull City Council placed Carpenter, who was 65, in the home in January 2018 as an emergency after an accident in his home.

The authority learned two months later that he had a record of sex offences, but failed to tell HICA Group.

Representatives of the home said they only became aware of Carpenter's history in June 2018, when a police officer visited.

But they took no action and Carpenter carried out his assault five days later.

He was later convicted and jailed for an offence of engaging in sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder, but has since died.

'Total disgust and anger'

The woman's widower added: "I feel utter and total disgust and anger that a man such as this was allowed to commit such a horrible act on my poor wife, in what was supposedly a safe environment.

"She was the love of my life and she was left as easy prey for a monster who should never have been allowed anywhere near her alone.

"It is simply beyond belief that a convicted rapist was able to mix with the most vulnerable of people."Sentencing of both Daysley and HICA was adjourned until next month. A district judge said the offences were open to "unlimited fines".Hull City Council had already agreed to pay damages to the woman’s widower for its own failingsLauren Dale, who represented the widower for Hudgell Solicitors, said: "This has been a very disturbing case and one which has understandably left our client devastated.

"He placed his beloved wife of more than 50 years in what was supposed to be specialist care, believing it was the best place for her and somewhere that she would be protected and safe."It must have been a difficult decision to place her in care, but in doing so he placed his trust in the home to look after her. That trust was broken in the worst possible way."

