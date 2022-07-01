Rescuers have appealed for help in finding the culprits after a hedgehog that was deliberately clamped to a street bollard had to have its leg amputated.

The hedgehog – who has been named Max – was found attached with a heavy-duty bulldog clip to a street bollard outside Bubbles Car Wash, on Park Road, Castleford, West Yorkshire, at 2am on Tuesday, 28 June.

It was released by a passerby but was then handed over to a hedgehog rescue centre after it was seen struggling to walk.

The hedgehog was clamped to a bollard close to a car wash. Credit: Prickly Edge Hedgehog Rescue Centre

Prickly Edge Hedgehog Rescue, based in Methley, Leeds, said the animal had to have a leg amputated as a result.

In a post on Facebook, the centre said: "Please help us in our appeal to find the person responsible for this horrific crime against such a precious and vulnerable creature."

A wildlife crime officer from West Yorkshire Police posted on the site: "Having 30 years of policing experience and having been a wildlife officer for the last ten years you think you have become immune to how cruel people can be, but I have just dealt with one that is beyond belief.

"On Park Road, Castleford, close to Bubbles Car Wash, unknown suspects have placed a hedgehog in a bulldog clip and left it."

The rescue centre later said Max would have further examinations but was "definitely not out of the woods yet".

Anyone with information should call 101.

