A man who was stabbed in the neck after being hit by a car in South Yorkshire has been named.

Police launched a murder investigation after Andre Lee died following the incident on Herringthorpe Valley Road, Rotherham, on Sunday, 26 June.

The 52-year-old, from London, was found fatally injured in the road at around 7.15pm.

A post mortem examination found he died of a stab wound to the neck.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, at the scene.

On Tuesday, 28 June, a 25-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Two other Sheffield men, aged 24 and 25, who were previously arrested on suspicion of murder, have also been released on bail.

Det Chief Insp Mick Hakin said: "Specially trained officers continue to support Mr Lee’s family at this devastating time.

"Our officers are continuing to investigate this incident at great speed, and as further developments come to light we will continue to act on them."

Anyone with information should call police via 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.