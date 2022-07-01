A man who groomed schoolgirls on social media before carrying out "horrific" sexual assaults has been jailed.

Reece Greenall was found guilty of numerous child sexual offences against three girls who were under 16 following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

The 24-year-old befriended his victims on social media, encouraging them to meet him before attacking them.

Det Con Richard Blakey, from the Sheffield Child Sexual Exploitation Team at South Yorkshire Police, said: "Greenall has demonstrated that he is a predatory sexual offender, approaching girls who he knew were underage on social media and pestering them with requests to meet.

"When they finally agreed to meet, he would subject them to horrific sexual assaults."

Greenall, of Dyke Vale Avenue, Sheffield, was found guilty of seven counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of rape. He was jailed for 12 years.

Det Con Blakey added: "I have to take this opportunity to commend the bravery of the victims in this investigation, several of whom gave evidence in court as part of Greenall’s trial. He refused to accept responsibility for his offending and as such, his victims had to tell a court about their traumatic experiences.

"They have conducted themselves with incredible courage and maturity, and it is testament to them and their strength that this dangerous sexual offender is now behind bars."