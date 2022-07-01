Police are investigating after three large pythons were found abandoned in Scarborough.

Officers responded after the snakes were spotted in the Falsgrave area of the town.

Two large royal pythons were found inside a litter bin on Wednesday, 29 June. A third was found a day later on a grassy area nearby.

One of the abandoned snakes. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

All three appeared to be in good health and are now being cared for by a reptile expert.

North Yorkshire Police are working with the RSPCA, and want to speak to anyone who may know the owner.

Royal pythons use constriction to kill their wild prey. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Pc Graham Bilton, North Yorkshire Police's wildlife crime officer for the Scarborough area, said: "It is very concerning that three large non-native snakes appear to have been abandoned with no consideration for their welfare."

