Customers in Yorkshire are being advised to avoid non-essential travel this weekend as train services are cancelled due to staff sicknesses.

TransPennine Express (TPE), which operates across northern England and into Scotland, say it will be running a reduced number of services across all routes on both Saturday 2 July and Sunday 3 July.

It follows a long-running dispute between the train company and members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who are employed by TPE, over pay.

Rail commuters have faced months of disruptions in services as RMT conductors staged several strikes.

There were also delays and cancellations over the Jubilee bank holiday weekend due to the walkout by conductors.

As a result of high levels of staff sicknesses and last week's rail strikes, the train company says it is now forced to cancel a number of services.

TPE customer service and operations director Kathryn O'Brien said: "Unfortunately, high levels of staff sickness mean we will be running a reduced number of services this weekend.

"We know this is frustrating news for our customers, and we are sorry for the impact it will have on people's plans.

"Customers are advised to only travel if absolutely necessary this weekend, and anyone making an essential journey should plan ahead, check very carefully before travelling and allow extra time, as late-notice delays and cancellations are possible."

Bicycles will also be banned from TPE services this weekend.