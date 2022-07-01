A councillor says young women in Bradford are "afraid" following the mystery disappearance of a young woman almost a week ago.

Somaiya Begum, 20, was last seen at her home in Binnie Street on the afternoon of Saturday, 25 June.

There has been no contact from her since.

Extensive police investigations are continuing close to her home and at a second site on Thornbury Road in Bradford, where a forensic tent has been erected.

Local councillor Riaz Ahmed said everyone was "worried".

He said: "It has been nearly a week now. The police are worried, we are worried and my thoughts are with Somaiya.

"It's unusual for Somaiya to be away from home for that length of time.

"The community has been deeply affected. This is not something that happens regularly, it's out of the blue, especially for young women – they are afraid. This is the last thing we want. We don't want anybody in fear and not venturing out."

A site on Thornbury Road is under investigation.

Miss Begum's disappearance is being treated as unexplained.

Two men and a woman who were arrested have been bailed by police pending further enquiries. A third man is still in custody.

The search involves neighbourhood police patrols, drones and police dogs and officers have been trawling CCTV and conducting house-to-house enquiries.

Mohammed Iqbal, a family friend, said he had grown up with Miss Begum's family. He described her as a "lovely girl" who "always kept herself to herself".

"We went to school together, my children and Somaiya used to play together," he said.

"I'm just hoping she's safe. Every time you come back from work there's police here and it really shocks you.

"We are praying. Yesterday we were in tears just hoping she's well. We are all praying for her. Praying she's safe."

In a social media appeal, Det Chief Insp Marc Bowes asked Miss Begum directly to get in touch. He said police were doing all they can to find her.

Miss Begum is Asian, slim and has black hair. She was last seen wearing black denim jeans, a black top, and a black head scarf. She is known to the Barkerend area of Bradford and the Leeds Beckett University campus.

Anyone with information should contact police via 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.