Man dies after being found with serious injuries in Doncaster

A 20-year-old man has died after being found seriously injured in a South Yorkshire city centre street.

Emergency services were called to South Parade in Doncaster at 4.23am on Saturday 2 July, where they found the man. He was taken to hospital for treatment but died a short time later.

A post mortem examination is due to take place later today to find out how he died.

The area has been sealed off while forensic investigations take place.

A police spokesperson said:" The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

"A post-mortem is due to take place later today.

"There is a police cordon in place at the scene. Please avoid the area while police carry out their investigations.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 175 of 2 July. "